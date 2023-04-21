Lightning and Maple Leafs face off with series tied 1-1

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -116, Lightning -104; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a 1-1 series tie in the . The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 7-2. John Tavares scored three goals in the victory.

Tampa Bay is 13-14-1 against the Atlantic Division and 46-30-6 overall. The Lightning have a 46-10-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Toronto has a 16-8-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 50-21-11 record overall. The Maple Leafs are ninth in league play with 278 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (head), Mikey Eyssimont: day to day (head), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .