Maple Leafs take 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -115, Lightning -105; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

Tampa Bay has a 46-30-6 record overall and a 13-14-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning have committed 373 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Toronto is 17-8-4 against the Atlantic Division and 50-21-11 overall. The Maple Leafs are 46-8-5 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 31 goals and 80 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 6.2 penalties and 19.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 5.1 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (head), Mikey Eyssimont: day to day (head).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .