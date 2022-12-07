Predators look to keep win streak going, visit the Lightning

Nashville Predators (12-9-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-9-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 15-9-1 record overall and an 8-4-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning have conceded 78 goals while scoring 86 for a +8 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 12-9-2 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in road games. The Predators are 9-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and two assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Cody Glass: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .