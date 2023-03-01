Penguins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins (29-21-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (37-18-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay is 37-18-4 overall and 22-5-3 at home. The Lightning are fourth in NHL play with 210 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Pittsburgh is 29-21-9 overall and 14-12-5 in road games. The Penguins have a 27-4-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Penguins won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 35 goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has scored 23 goals with 39 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has four goals over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .