Predators host the Lightning after Parssinen’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Juuso Parssinen’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Predators’ 5-4 win.

Nashville has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators serve 12.2 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in the league.

Tampa Bay is 4-4-0 in road games and 9-6-1 overall. The Lightning are 4-2-0 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 6-2 in the last meeting. Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has scored five goals with five assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kucherov has scored seven goals with 15 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .