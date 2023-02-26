Red Wings face the Senators in Atlantic Division action

Detroit Red Wings (28-21-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-26-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings face the Ottawa Senators for a matchup within the Atlantic Division Monday.

Ottawa has a 10-6-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 28-26-4 record overall. The Senators serve 11.1 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in the league.

Detroit is 28-21-8 overall and 6-9-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a 7-9-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 26 goals and 33 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Red Wings. Pius Suter has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Lucas Raymond: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .