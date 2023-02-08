Sharks play the Panthers following Meier’s 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (16-25-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (25-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Florida Panthers after Timo Meier’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win.

Florida has a 14-7-3 record at home and a 25-22-6 record overall. The Panthers have a 25-8-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

San Jose has gone 11-13-4 in road games and 16-25-11 overall. The Sharks have a 5-6-6 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 27 goals with 44 assists for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erik Karlsson has 17 goals and 52 assists for the Sharks. Meier has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .