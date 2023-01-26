Marner lifts Maple Leafs over Rangers 3-2 in OT

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) scores in overtime against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.

Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.

Filip Chytil scored twice for New York (26-14-8), and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.

Marner weaved his way past all three Rangers skaters in the 3-on-3 extra period after Toronto won the faceoff at center ice. He cut hard across the crease and tucked his 18th goal of the season past an outstretched Shesterkin.

HURRICANES 3, STARS 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to lift Carolina over Dallas in a matchup of division leaders.

Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The game-winner was Necas’ 19th goal this season.

Dallas is still atop the Western Conference, and the Central Division, after its second consecutive 3-2 overtime loss at home. Jason Robertson scored his 33rd goal for the Stars, and 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston got his 13th.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury. Antti Raanta replaced Andersen and stopped all 15 shots he faced — none in overtime.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

SENATORS 2, ISLANDERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux’s power-play goal in the second period was the game-winner as Ottawa edged New York.

Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators (21-23-3), who halted a two-game skid. Anton Forsberg stopped 21 shots.

Forsberg was pressed into action in the second period after Cam Talbot, who made 14 saves, exited with an injury.

The Islanders (23-22-5) fell to 0-4-2 in their last six games. Brock Nelson scored for New York, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots.

