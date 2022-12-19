Tampa Bay visits Toronto after Hagel’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto is 19-7-6 overall and 4-1-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have gone 8-2-3 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 against the Atlantic Division and 20-9-1 overall. The Lightning rank fifth in NHL play with 110 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime. Hagel scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 12 goals and 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brayden Point has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has two goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body), Mikhail Sergachev: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .