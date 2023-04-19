Lightning take 1-0 series lead into game 2 against the Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Lightning lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Lightning won 7-3 in the previous matchup. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals.

Toronto has a 15-8-4 record in Atlantic Division play and a 50-21-11 record overall. The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals while scoring 278 for a +58 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 46-30-6 overall and 13-13-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 46-10-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 40 goals with 47 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Point has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (head), Mikey Eyssimont: day to day (head), Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed).

