Tampa Bay brings losing streak into game against Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (48-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Lightning -127, Maple Leafs +107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs as losers of three in a row.

Tampa Bay has a 45-29-6 record overall and an 11-12-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning serve 12.1 penalty minutes per game to rank third in NHL play.

Toronto is 48-21-11 overall and 14-7-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have gone 42-7-5 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 48 goals and 42 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .