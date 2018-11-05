No rest for Penguins top defense pair as matchup with Connor McDavid awaits

TORONTO - On Thursday night, they faced Toronto’s Auston Matthews, the budding superstar who leads the league in scoring with 16 points.

In their next game, Tuesday night in Edmonton, they’ll face Connor McDavid, the speed merchant who leads the league with 2.25 points per game.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins flew to Western Canada on Friday afternoon, their boarding passes might as well have listed the departure city as “frying pan” and the arrival city as “fire.”

“Thank God it’s not a real back to back,” defenseman Kris Letang said after the team practiced Friday in Toronto. “They’re tremendous young players that are taking over the league right now. They’re incredible. Even sometimes you’re playing against them and you get caught watching them.

“Matthews has a great release, great hands, good around the net. McDavid is speed. Just watch the highlights. It’s crazy. Have to be focused and ready to go.”

The Toronto-Edmonton gauntlet would be a tough one for a team to run without a No. 1 defense pair it can trust. Thankfully for the Penguins, the duo of Letang and Brian Dumoulin looks to be fitting that description more and more every day.

“They’re obviously a very strong pair,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’re both good offensively and defensively. They both can skate. They defend well. I think they have chemistry between the two of them. They’re a good defense pair. They’re solid.”

Between a broken leg suffered by Justin Schultz, the integration of newcomers Jack Johnson and Jusso Riikola to the group, the switching of a couple left-handed defenders to the right side and some plain old rotten starts, the team’s bottom two pairings have yet to hit their stride.

If Dumoulin and Letang can continue to thrive, it gives the rest of the blue line time to get on the same page.

“We rely on them so much in so many key situations,” Sullivan said. “They’re a big part of this team. When you’re playing some of the top players in the league or some of the top teams in the league, we rely on these guys to get the job done for us. They’ve done a great job.”

Letang and Dumoulin were dominant against Toronto. When they were on the ice at even strength, the Penguins held a massive 32-10 advantage in shot attempts. When Matthews was on the ice against the pair, the Penguins held an 8-1 edge in shots.

“It’s not easy, but it’s fun, especially if we do our job and we do it well,” Dumoulin said.

Letang has been part of a No. 1 defense pair for the better part of a decade, but he’s coming off a down year. A return to form for him was practically a prerequisite for the Penguins to contend for a championship this season, and so far, that’s exactly what’s transpired.

“He’s the type of guy that’s harder on himself too. If he doesn’t have a good game, he’s the first one to say that,” Dumoulin said. “It’s good to see him have success right now. He’s playing really well and he’s got a lot of confidence.”

Dumoulin, meanwhile, continues to take on added responsibility as he enters his prime at age 27. His ice time has risen each of the past four seasons.

“The last three, four years, he’s been bringing his game to a different level,” Letang said. “He’s more confident with the puck. He makes more plays. He likes to join the rush now, which is not something you saw him doing in previous years. You see him growing as a player.”

