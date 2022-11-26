Penguins host the Maple Leafs after Poehling’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Penguins -131, Maple Leafs +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Ryan Poehling’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Penguins’ 4-1 win.

Pittsburgh has a 4-2-1 record at home and a 6-7-3 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 57 goals while scoring 56 for a -1 scoring differential.

Toronto has gone 5-3-2 in road games and 9-5-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have given up 46 goals while scoring 50 for a +4 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell has scored eight goals with five assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .