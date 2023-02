Red Wings sign Olli Maatta to 2-year, $6 million extension

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) and Olli Maatta (2) celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) and Olli Maatta (2) celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year, $6 million extension to keep him under contract through the 2024-2025 season.

The Red Wings announced the deal on Thursday, two weeks before the NHL trade deadline.

Maatta has five goals and 17 points this season, his first with Detroit, entering Thursday night’s game in Calgary. The 28-year-old Finn previously played for Pittsburgh, Chicago and Los Angeles.

He has scored five goals and has 27 points in 85 playoff games, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports