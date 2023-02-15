Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) passes the puck around Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defenseman Mikey Anderson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The extension, which lasts through the 2030-31 season, has an average annual value of $4.125 million.

Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in assists (11), points (13) and plus-minus (plus-10) while averaging 21:49 on ice per game.

“We’re excited to have a player of Mikey Anderson’s caliber signed to the Kings long-term,” Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “Mikey has not only developed into a trusted, shut-down player on the ice, but a well-respected individual in the room that we envision continuing to grow into our leadership core.”

Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. After two seasons of playing collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, he made his NHL debut with the Kings on Feb. 29, 2020.

