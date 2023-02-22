Capitals play the Ducks on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (17-34-7, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-25-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals enter a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as losers of five games in a row.

Washington has gone 14-12-3 at home and 28-25-6 overall. The Capitals are 14-5-4 in games they convert at least one power play.

Anaheim is 17-34-7 overall and 8-18-6 on the road. The Ducks have a -101 scoring differential, with 142 total goals scored and 243 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 32 goals and 22 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Anthony Mantha: day to day (upper body), Alex Ovechkin: out (personal), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), Troy Terry: out (upper body), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .