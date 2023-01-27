Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks’ 5-3 win.

Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home. The Ducks have a -84 scoring differential, with 115 total goals scored and 199 conceded.

Arizona is 6-20-3 in road games and 15-28-5 overall. The Coyotes have a 7-18-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Vatrano led the Ducks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 13 goals with 28 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Bjugstad has scored 11 goals with 10 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .