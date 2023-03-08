Canucks in action against the Ducks following shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (21-34-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (26-32-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Canucks -207, Ducks +174; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after the Canucks took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout.

Vancouver has a 26-32-5 record overall and a 10-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have a -35 scoring differential, with 209 total goals scored and 244 conceded.

Anaheim is 21-34-8 overall and 6-9-1 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks are 10-19-4 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Canucks won 8-5 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Kuzmenko has scored 29 goals with 27 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 17 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ethan Bear: out (upper body), Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Collin Delia: day to day (illness), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .