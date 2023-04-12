Vancouver visits Arizona in Western Conference action

Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (28-40-13, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the Vancouver Canucks hit the ice in Western Conference play.

Arizona is 21-15-4 at home and 28-40-13 overall. The Coyotes have a 17-27-7 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Vancouver has an 18-17-5 record on the road and a 36-37-7 record overall. The Canucks have a 34-10-7 record when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 24 goals with 21 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has 30 goals and 48 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Canucks: Filip Hronek: day to day (shoulder), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .