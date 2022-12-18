Blues visit the Canucks after Kyrou’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (15-15-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-13-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Vancouver Canucks after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver has a 5-8-1 record in home games and a 13-13-3 record overall. The Canucks rank ninth in the league serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis has a 9-8-0 record in road games and a 15-15-1 record overall. The Blues have a 13-3-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 4-3. Kyrou scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Kuzmenko has scored 13 goals with 13 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kyrou has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (illness), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Brock Boeser: day to day (illness), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .