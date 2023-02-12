Red Wings visit the Canucks after Larkin’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (23-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-28-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Vancouver Canucks after Dylan Larkin’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Red Wings’ 5-2 win.

Vancouver is 21-28-4 overall and 10-13-1 at home. The Canucks are 21-8-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit has gone 9-9-5 on the road and 23-20-8 overall. The Red Wings are 21-6-5 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 5-2. Larkin scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has five goals and 45 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Larkin has 18 goals and 30 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jack Studnicka: day to day (illness), William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Luke Schenn: day to day (upper body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (shoulder), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Lucas Raymond: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .