FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Penguins erasing zeroes on Western Canadian road trip

By Jonathan Bombulie
 
Share

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, it came with the territory.

Every time the Pittsburgh Penguins came to town over the past couple of seasons, the majority of opponents would greet them with a high-effort, high-intensity game they save for matchups against the toughest foes.

But what happens when an opponent doesn’t bring its ‘A’ game when the Penguins visit?

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

Thursday night in Calgary happens.

The Flames turned in a lackluster performance, and the Penguins beat them unmercifully, improving to 3-0-0 on a Canadian road trip heading into its final stop in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Here are five things we learned from the Penguins’ 9-1 victory.

1. Erasing zeroes

It started with Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win over the offensively exciting but defensively porous Edmonton Oilers. It continued with Thursday’s blowout in Calgary.

This Western Canadian trip has been exactly what the Penguins needed to erase the zeroes from their stat sheet.

Sidney Crosby came into the trip with no goals in the first six games of the season. He scored twice Tuesday and added a goal and two assists Thursday. Patric Hornqvist was scoreless until he racked up two goals in Edmonton and two more in Calgary.

Against the Flames, Bryan Rust scored his first goal of the season, and Matt Cullen scored his first goal since rejoining the Penguins as a free agent in July.

Among players who have appeared in all eight games this season, there are precious few zeroes left to eradicate. Brian Dumoulin hasn’t scored a goal, and Jake Guentzel has yet to record an assist. That’s about it.

2. Goalie rebounds

Matt Murray has been brilliant since returning from an eight-day absence because of a concussion and a four-day stint as Casey DeSmith’s medically cleared backup.

He made 38 saves Thursday night, including an important diving stop on James Neal when the game was still scoreless three minutes into the first period.

Since returning, Murray has a .951 save percentage in three starts. Before the injury, he had an .831 save percentage in two starts.

3. Big game for Brass

Although his shot-attempt stats indicate he spent a lot of time in the defensive zone, Derick Brassard made noise on the scoresheet for the first time since scoring in the season opener.

Playing primarily as a top-line left wing with Sidney Crosby and Guentzel, Brassard had three assists.

Brassard had Wednesday’s practice off for maintenance and didn’t take a shift in the last 10 minutes of Thursday’s game, so his health is something to watch moving forward.

4. Backhanded compliment

After scoring a highlight-reel winner on his backhand Tuesday night, Crosby opened the scoring Thursday with another impressive backhand goal.

Crosby has scored 40 backhand goals since the league started keeping track of such things in 2009.

Only Boston’s Brad Marchand with 53 has more.

Crosby has 296 backhand shots during that same span. Only Detroit’s Henrik Zetterberg with 319 has more.

5. Lineup changes

Thursday night’s final score was good news for everyone in black and gold except Daniel Sprong and Juuso Riikola. They were healthy scratches, making room for Derek Grant and Chad Ruhwedel to make their season debuts.

Riikola’s scratch isn’t shocking. He ranks last in shot-attempt percentage, shot percentage and goal percentage among healthy Penguins defensemen.

Jack Johnson might have been the more obvious odd-man out after he was on the ice for all five Oilers goals Tuesday night, but coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday that he considered none of the goals to be the 31-year-old defenseman’s fault.

Sullivan gave Grant about 10 minutes of ice time, two more than Sprong had been averaging.

Between injuries and coach’s decisions, Riikola and Sprong aren’t likely to stay out of the lineup long, but in the short term, they can make their seat reservations in Vancouver’s press box.

Coaches don’t often make roster changes after a 9-1 win.