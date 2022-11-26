Kraken take on the Ducks after Burakovsky’s 2-goal showing

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Anaheim Ducks after Andre Burakovsky’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Kraken’s 4-2 win.

Anaheim has gone 5-10-1 overall with a 3-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have committed 88 total penalties (5.5 per game) to rank first in the league.

Seattle has gone 8-5-3 overall with a 5-2-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have gone 12-2-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Ducks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has eight goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has five goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Burakovsky has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, six penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .