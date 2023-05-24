Golden Knights take 3-0 lead into game 4 against the Stars

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -125, Golden Knights +105; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-0 in the last matchup.

Dallas has a 27-11-11 record in home games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars are 27-8-9 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Vegas has gone 31-8-8 in road games and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have a 57-3-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored eight goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Reilly Smith has scored 26 goals with 30 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 19.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Brett Howden: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .