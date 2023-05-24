AP NEWS
Golden Knights take 3-0 lead into game 4 against the Stars

The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -125, Golden Knights +105; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-0 in the last matchup.

Dallas has a 27-11-11 record in home games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars are 27-8-9 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Vegas has gone 31-8-8 in road games and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have a 57-3-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored eight goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

    • Reilly Smith has scored 26 goals with 30 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

    Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 19.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

    Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Brett Howden: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

