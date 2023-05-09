Golden Knights visit the Oilers with 2-1 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -189, Golden Knights +159; over/under is 7

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Jonathan Marchessault led the Golden Knights with two goals.

Edmonton has a 24-8-3 record in Pacific Division play and a 50-23-9 record overall. The Oilers rank first in league play with 90 power-play goals.

Vegas is 16-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have a 19-7-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 64 goals and 89 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored 14 goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Reilly Smith has scored 26 goals with 30 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 5.1 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: day to day (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .