Golden Knights bring 3-1 lead into game 5 against the Panthers

By The Associated PressJune 12, 2023 GMT

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -173, Panthers +147; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 3-2. Chandler Stephenson scored two goals in the win.

Vegas is 33-18-1 at home and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 22-7-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Florida has a 27-22-3 record on the road and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers lead league play with 389 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored eight goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

    • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

    Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 6.8 penalties and 24 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

