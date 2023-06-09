Golden Knights visit the Panthers with 2-1 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Panthers -123, Golden Knights +104; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Florida has gone 28-16-5 at home and 42-32-8 overall. The Panthers have given up 272 goals while scoring 288 for a +16 scoring differential.

Vegas is 32-8-10 in road games and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 22-7-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 6.2 penalties and 21.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Brandon Montour: day to day (shoulder), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .