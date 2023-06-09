AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Golden Knights visit the Panthers with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated PressJune 9, 2023 GMT

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -123, Golden Knights +104; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Florida has gone 28-16-5 at home and 42-32-8 overall. The Panthers have given up 272 goals while scoring 288 for a +16 scoring differential.

Vegas is 32-8-10 in road games and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 22-7-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

NHL

  • Matthew Tkachuk returns from big hit in Stanley Cup Final, adds more playoff heroics

  • Vegas takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Florida

  • Gun tragedies hit close to home for Stanley Cup Final opponents, who helped their communities heal

  • Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach

    • Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 6.2 penalties and 21.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

    Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Panthers: Eetu Luostarinen: day to day (lower body), Brandon Montour: day to day (shoulder), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.