Wild look to extend home win streak, host the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, first in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Minnesota has a 44-22-9 record overall and a 24-11-3 record in home games. The Wild have gone 21-9-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Vegas is 46-22-7 overall and 24-7-6 on the road. The Golden Knights have a +32 scoring differential, with 245 total goals scored and 213 conceded.

The teams play Monday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 39 goals with 35 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 13 goals and 44 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Mason Shaw: day to day (leg), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Shea Theodore: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .