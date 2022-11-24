Capitals host the Flames after overtime win

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime.

Washington is 7-9-2 overall and 6-4-1 in home games. The Capitals rank 10th in league play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 3-3-2 record on the road. The Flames have a 2-4-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Sheary has scored seven goals with three assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .