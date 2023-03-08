Devils play the Capitals after Haula’s 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (41-15-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (31-28-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals after Erik Haula scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Washington has a 31-28-6 record overall and a 10-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 28-4-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 12-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 41-15-6 record overall. The Devils are 38-6-5 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has scored 36 goals with 40 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has 10 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Martin Fehervary: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .