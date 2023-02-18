Rangers aim to keep win streak going, visit the Flames

New York Rangers (32-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (25-19-11, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flames -137, Rangers +117; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to extend a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 14-10-2 record at home and a 25-19-11 record overall. The Flames have a +six scoring differential, with 173 total goals scored and 167 given up.

New York has a 17-5-4 record on the road and a 32-14-8 record overall. The Rangers have given up 143 goals while scoring 182 for a +39 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Rangers won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Chris Kreider led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Dube has scored 16 goals with 18 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has 10 goals and 41 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .