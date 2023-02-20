New York plays Winnipeg, looks to extend home win streak

Winnipeg Jets (34-21-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (33-14-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -170, Jets +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Winnipeg Jets.

New York has a 33-14-9 record overall and a 16-9-4 record in home games. The Rangers have a 29-3-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Winnipeg is 34-21-1 overall and 14-13-1 on the road. The Jets have conceded 147 goals while scoring 175 for a +28 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 18 goals and 47 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has 10 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 32 goals and 18 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has scored four goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-0-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .