Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Nashville has gone 12-11-3 overall with a 3-3-1 record in Central Division games. The Predators have allowed 78 goals while scoring 65 for a -13 scoring differential.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Jets won 5-2 in the last matchup. Mark Scheifele led the Jets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has scored 11 goals with 18 assists for the Jets. Scheifele has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has six goals and 15 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .