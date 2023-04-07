Jets take on the Predators in division play

Nashville Predators (40-30-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets in a matchup within the Central Division Saturday.

Winnipeg is 16-7-0 against the Central Division and 43-32-3 overall. The Jets are 38-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Nashville has a 40-30-8 record overall and an 8-11-4 record in Central Division play. The Predators serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has scored 31 goals with 48 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tyson Barrie has 13 goals and 41 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has scored four goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Matt Duchene: out (hand), Roman Josi: day to day (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .