Winnipeg plays New Jersey in a non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (48-20-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -116, Jets -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils will play in a non-conference matchup.

Winnipeg is 23-12-2 at home and 42-31-3 overall. The Jets have a 16-7-2 record in one-goal games.

New Jersey has gone 27-7-4 on the road and 48-20-8 overall. The Devils have a 28-8-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 39 goals and 24 assists for the Jets. Brenden Dillon has four assists over the past 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 20 goals and 52 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: day to day (upper body), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .