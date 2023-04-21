Jets and Golden Knights tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (46-33-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -110, Jets -110; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets for game three of the with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 5-2. Mark Stone scored two goals in the victory.

Winnipeg has gone 26-13-2 at home and 46-33-3 overall. The Jets have given up 224 goals while scoring 246 for a +22 scoring differential.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 26-7-8 record on the road. The Golden Knights have a +42 scoring differential, with 267 total goals scored and 225 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Morrissey has 16 goals and 59 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (upper body), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .