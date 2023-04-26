Vegas hosts Winnipeg with 3-1 series lead

Winnipeg Jets (46-33-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -189, Jets +158; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-2. Brett Howden scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas is 26-16-1 in home games and 51-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have a +42 scoring differential, with 267 total goals scored and 225 given up.

Winnipeg has a 46-33-3 record overall and a 21-21-1 record in road games. The Jets are 16-7-3 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Howden has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has 16 goals and 59 assists for the Jets. Neal Pionk has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, five penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (upper body), Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper body), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), David Rittich: day to day (lower body), Josh Morrissey: out (lower body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .