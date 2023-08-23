GOP debate: Who to watch
Prigozhin in deadly plane crash
Giuliani mug shot released
Nvidia stock surges
Pittsburgh shooting
World News

Nicaraguan government bans Jesuit order, confiscates all property

FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua’s government on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, declared the Jesuit religious order illegal and ordered the confiscation of all its property. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

FILE - Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua’s government on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, declared the Jesuit religious order illegal and ordered the confiscation of all its property. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s government on Wednesday declared the Jesuit religious order illegal and ordered the confiscation of all its property.

The move comes one week after the government of President Daniel Ortega confiscated the Jesuit-run University of Central America in Nicaragua, arguing it was a “center of terrorism.”

The confiscation order published Wednesday claimed the Roman Catholic order had failed to comply with tax reporting.

It was the latest in a series of increasingly authoritarian actions by the Nicaraguan government against the Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuit order, known as the Society of Jesus, has condemned the measures.

Other news
FILE - A banner emblazoned with an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is waved by a supporter in Managua, Nicaragua, April 30, 2018. The U.S. State Department on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, imposed visa restrictions on 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in supporting the Ortega regime. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)
US cancels visas of 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in ‘undermining democracy’
People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Arizona. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to the US, thanks to a route spread on social media
FILE - A Guatemalan woman, showing signs of severe malnutrition, lies on a cot at a makeshift clinic in a refugee camp on the outskirts of China, Mexico, near the border with Guatemala, July 7, 1984. Pat Hamilton, a combat veteran of the Vietnam War who covered the civil wars in Central America as a photojournalist for The Associated Press, and who later worked at Reuters covering the Gulf War in Iraq, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 74. (AP Photo/Pat Hamilton, File)
Patrick Hamilton, ex-AP and Reuters photographer who covered Central American wars, dies at 74

The University of Central America in Nicaragua was a hub for 2018 protests against the Ortega regime.

After last week’s announcement, the Society of Jesus of Central America said in a statement that “This is a government policy that systematically violates human rights and appears to be aimed at consolidating a totalitarian state.”

Since December 2021, at least 26 Nicaraguan universities have been closed and their assets seized by order of the Ortega government with a similar procedure. Seven of those were foreign institutions.

In April, the Vatican closed its embassy in Nicaragua after the country’s government proposed suspending diplomatic relations.

Two congregations of nuns, including from the Missionaries of Charity order founded by Mother Teresa, were expelled from Nicaragua last year.

The expulsions, closures and confiscations have not just targeted the church. Nicaragua has outlawed or closed more than 3,000 civic groups and non-governmental organizations.

In May, the government ordered the Nicaraguan Red Cross shut down, accusing it of “attacks on peace and stability” during anti-government demonstrations in 2018. The local Red Cross says it just helped treat injured protesters during the protests.

In June, the government confiscated properties belonging to 222 opposition figures who were forced into exile in February after being imprisoned by Ortega’s regime.

Those taken from prison and forced aboard a flight to the United States on Feb. 9 included seven presidential hopefuls barred from running in the 2021 election, lawyers, rights activists, journalists and former members of the Sandinista guerrilla movement.

Thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down mass anti-government protests in 2018. Ortega says the protests were an attempted coup with foreign backing, aiming for his overthrow.