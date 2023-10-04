2030 FIFA World Cup
Kaiser strike
Kevin McCarthy out
Emergency Alert test
Morgan State shooting
Education

Nichols College president resigns amid allegations of misconduct at Coast Guard Academy

 
Share

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — A former Coast Guard Academy professor whose tenure coincided with a sexual harassment scandal has resigned as president of Nichols College in Massachusetts.

Glenn Sulmasy stepped down Tuesday amid an investigation initiated by Nichols after accusations from Sulmasy’s time at the academy came to light.

“In light of these reports and facts uncovered to date during our ongoing investigation, and their impact on President Sulmasy’s ability to lead Nichols College, the board strongly believes the institution’s best interest is to pursue new leadership,” the college said.

Neither Sulmasy nor his attorney immediately returned messages seeking comment Wednesday. The Coast Guard also had no immediate comment.

Other news
Sean Ellis, 49, of Boston, who spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1993 killing of a police officer before his murder conviction was overturned, stands in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, to call for an overhaul what activists describe as the state's inadequate compensation laws for those who have been unjustly imprisoned. To his right is Dennis Maher, 63, who also spent more than 19 years in prison before being exonerated. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Massachusetts exonerees press to lift $1M cap on compensation for the wrongfully convicted
In this booking photo provided by Taunton, Mass., Police Dept., is Douglas Hagerty of Lakeville, Mass., on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Hagerty was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court on multiple charges, including assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. (Taunton Police Dept. via AP)
Massachusetts man stabs five officers after crashing into home following chase, police say
Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey explains that she looks forward to reviewing a proposed tax relief package unveiled by Democratic legislative leaders, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Boston. The relief package is aimed at delivering $561 million in tax reductions to taxpayers and companies during the current fiscal year through a slew of tax credits and other steps. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Massachusetts lawmakers unveil sweeping $1 billion tax relief package

The Coast Guard in June apologized for failing to take “appropriate action” years earlier when accusations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

An investigation dubbed “Operation Fouled Anchor” identified 62 substantiated incidents of sexual assault and harassment.

The internal Coast Guard investigation was first reported by CNN, which later reported that a performance evaluation during Sulmasy’s time at the academy cited inappropriate communications with cadets and subordinates. CNN reported that the Coast Guard considered charging him with conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Sulmasy served as a law professor and leader of the department of humanities before retiring from the Coast Guard Academy in 2015 with a rank of captain. He later served as provost and chief academic officer at Bryant University in Rhode Island before joining Nichols in 2021.

Nichols, a private, four-year college, hired an outside law firm, Clifford & Kenney LLP, to conduct an independent investigation that hasn’t yet been completed. A college spokesperson declined to comment further.