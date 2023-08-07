Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
World News

Niger’s junta shuts airspace, accuses nations of plans to invade as regional deadline passes

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
By SAM MEDNICK
 
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s mutinous soldiers closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack, as the junta defied a deadline to restore the ousted president and said any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response.”

Niger’s state television announced the move Sunday night, hours before West African regional bloc ECOWAS had demanded that the coup leaders reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face military force.

A spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, warned of “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighbouring country” and said Niger’s airspace is closed until further notice. The junta asserted that two central African countries have joined preparations for an invasion, but did not say which ones, and called on the country’s population to defend it.

It was not immediately clear what ECOWAS will do now that the deadline has passed.

Thousands of people in Niger’s capital, Niamey, attended a stadium rally with coup leaders on Sunday.

Niger had been seen by the United States, France and other partners as their last major counterterrorism partner in the vast Sahel region, south of the Sahara Desert, where groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic Group state have been expanding their range.

The future of some 1,500 French military personnel and 1,100 U.S. military personnel in Niger is not immediately known, though the junta leaders have severed security arrangements with Paris.