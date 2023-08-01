Niger’s premier issues call from France for international help to roll back his country’s coup

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
World News

Niger’s premier issues call from France for international help to roll back his country’s coup

Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou answers the Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Paris. France prepared to evacuate French and other European nationals from Niger on Tuesday, telling them to carry no more than a small bag, after a military coup there won backing from three other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou poses as he answers the Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Paris. France prepared to evacuate French and other European nationals from Niger on Tuesday, telling them to carry no more than a small bag, after a military coup there won backing from three other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou answers the Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Paris. France prepared to evacuate French and other European nationals from Niger on Tuesday, telling them to carry no more than a small bag, after a military coup there won backing from three other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By SYLVIE CORBET
 
PARIS (AP) — Niger’s prime minister, who has been stuck outside the country since last week’s coup, appealed Tuesday for the international community’s help in rolling back the military takeover, saying it was crucial for defending democracy in West Africa.

Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou said in an interview with The Associated Press that Niger should be considered a linchpin for supporting democracy in the region and for protecting countries to the south “against the spread of terrorism.”

Mahamadou was staying in France because he was unable to go back to Niger due to borders closing after the coup, which happened as he was travelling to Italy for international meetings.

Coup leaders pushed out the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week in Niger, where the constitution grants the president broad powers including the authority to appoint the prime minister.

Other news
Boubacar Moussa, a former member of the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin group, linked to al-Qaida, poses for a photo in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The 47-year-old says Niger's coup will embolden violence, increase recruitment across the country and threaten regional stability. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
The coup in Niger will only embolden extremists, says a former jihadi fighter
FILE - A woman welcomes ECOWAS Senegalese troops as they take position near the state house in the Gambian capital Banjul Jan. 22, 2017. West Africa's regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened the use of force in reinstating the president of Niger after he was deposed by his military but how the bloc would carry out the threat remains unclear, with a military deployment on the table. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
What would West African bloc’s threat to use force to restore democracy in Niger look like?
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, pictured, in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger's democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country's future and some are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
France planning an evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup in its former colony

The West African regional body known as ECOWAS announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger on Sunday and said it could use force if the coup leaders don’t reinstate Bazoum within one week.

“It’s a catastrophe,” Mahamadou said in his first interview with a non-French media outlet. “Because Niger is a fragile country. It’s already a country where nearly 4 million people live in food insecurity… It’s a country with 300,000 refugees and as many internally displaced people.”

On Tuesday France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals.

Mahamadou noted that the coup comes after three similar events in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea since 2020.

“If a fourth coup is confirmed, it’s the whole democracy in West Africa that is in danger, because there’s no reason why ... there shouldn’t be a fifth, and after a fifth, a sixth,” he said.

“For the ECOWAS countries, it’s a question of survival. For the international community too, it’s a question of credibility. Niger must remain a democratic state,” he insisted.

His government was one of the West’s last democratic partners against West African Islamic extremists. “Niger is a key country in terms of security for the rest of Africa, but also for the rest of the world,” he said.

Both the United States and France have sent troops and hundreds of millions of dollars of military and humanitarian aid in recent years to Niger.

The current instability in the country ultimately “could encourage … the further development of insecurity linked to jihadists,” Mahamadou warned. “Because if the armed forces are preoccupied with issues other than ensuring the country’s security, you can understand that this will enable the jihadists to move forward on the ground.”

Still, the prime minister said he wants to remain “optimistic” about the possibility for Niger to get back to democracy and avoid an ECOWAS military intervention.

He said he remains in touch with Bazoum and that the president “is certainly a hostage,” but also that he is in “good spirits” and “ready to face the situation.”

Mahamadou said he believed the coup leaders would heed the ECOWAS call to restore Bazoum rather than face the threat of military intervention, because they say they are “patriots.”