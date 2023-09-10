NFL Sunday Ticket
Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologize
World News

A boat capsizing in north-central Nigeria killed at least 24 people. Dozens of others are missing

By CHINEDU ASADU
 
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A boat capsized in north-central Nigeria early Sunday, killing at least two dozen people and leaving many others missing amid a frantic rescue effort, emergency officials said.

The victims, mostly women and children, drowned while travelling on the wooden boat in the Nigerian state of Niger in the Mokwa district.

The boat was carrying more than 100 passengers, according to Zainab Sulaiman, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the state, suggesting that the death toll could be much higher as local divers searched for survivors.

“So far, they retrieved 24 corpses … and rescued 30 people,” Sulaiman told The Associated Press.

Other news
Clark County Fire Department officials searche for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood channel Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain
Migrants disembark from a Greek coast vessel after a rescue operation, at the port of Mytilene, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Greek authorities say four people died and 18 were rescued Monday after a boat carrying migrants apparently sank northeast of the Greek island of Lesbos, which lies near the Turkish coast. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)
5 dead, including 4 children, in 2 migrant boat sinkings off Greek islands near Turkish coast
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard on July 24, 2023, was ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner on Wednesday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
Drowning death of former President Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard ruled an accident

The capsizing on the Niger River happened in the Gbajibo community, located 251 kilometers (156 miles) from Minna, the state capital.

Boat disasters are common in many remote communities across the West African nation where locally made vessels are commonly used for transport. Most incidents are attributed to overloading amid the absence of good and accessible roads in most affected areas.

The latest victims had been resettled from the area where the Jebba dam is located and were returning to their farmlands in their former communities when their boat capsized, according to Ibrahim Audu, spokesman for the Niger State emergency services.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the boat to capsize, though Audu pointed to overloading, the condition of the boat or a hindrance of the boat’s movement along the water as possibilities.

The tragedy on happened three months after one of Nigeria’s deadliest boat disasters in recent years in which more than 100 people were killed. Most of the water and transportation reforms which authorities promised at the time haven’t been carried out.