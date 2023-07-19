Climate and violence hobble Nigeria’s push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia’s war

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
A man checks his burnt house after yesterday's fire in Mandra west of Athens, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Fast-moving wildfires swept across hills in the searing heat outside the Greek capital on Tuesday, forcing authorities to close highways to help protect an oil refinery. Water-dropping airplanes and helicopters flew low though a blanket of smoke tinted orange by the sunset to try and contain two wildfires to the west of Athens before nightfall. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Firefighters battle wildfires near Athens
FILE - A sign stands outside the corporate headquarters of Cheyenne-based Taco John's, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco Bell rang up a win Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John’s formally abandoning its decades-old claim to own the phrase amid a challenge from its bigger rival. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Taco John’s abandons ‘Taco Tuesday’ mark
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Business

Climate and violence hobble Nigeria’s push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia’s war

Nigeria introduced programmes before and during Russia’s war in Ukraine to make Africa’s largest economy self-reliant in wheat production, but climate fallout and insecurity has hindered those efforts. (July 14-17; AP video shot by: AP video shot by Dan Ikpoyi)

By TAIWO ADEBAYO
 
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Abubakar Salisu was terrified when he discovered arid sand in the middle of his farmland, rendering a broad strip unfit for crops. Now, extreme heat is killing his wheat before it is ready for cultivation.

Wheat normally requires heat, but in the last three years, farmers in Nigeria’s far north, part of Africa’s Sahel region that largely produces the country’s homegrown food, have seen an “alarming” increase in heat — much more than required, said Salisu, a local leader of wheat farmers in Kaita, Katsina State. Plus, rain is irregular.

“The unpredictable rain pattern is affecting us because wheat is planted immediately after the rainy season, but sometimes we will plant it thinking the rain has stopped, only to have it start again, thereby spoiling the seeds,” said Salisu, 48.

Other news
Nigeria women's national team head coach Randy Waldrum, second right, stands with his players and staff for a prayer ahead of a practice session in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Nigeria will play Canada in their opening Women's World Cup game in Melbourne on July 21. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Nigeria’s focus will turn from finances to football for its Women’s World Cup opener against Canada
Randy Waldrum’s criticism of the Nigerian soccer federation and the rebuke he received in return overshadowed the Super Falcons’ buildup to the Women’s World Cup.
Former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, attends an event in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, May 22, 2023. Nigeria's suspended Central Bank governor who was detained for more than a month has been charged following a court directive, the secret police said Thursday, July 13. Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria was charged after he was investigated for alleged "criminal infractions," said Peter Afunanya, spokesman for the secret police, the Department of State Services. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Suspended Nigeria central bank governor charged after weeks in detention
Nigeria’s secret police say charges have been filed against the suspended central bank governor more than a month after he was taken into custody.
A man pushes a cart at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Nigerian leader plans $10 monthly handout to poor households after gas subsidy ends
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has told federal legislators that his government plans to pay $10 every month to poor households to ease the hardship caused by his administration’s removal of subsidies for gasoline.
FILE - People walk through floodwaters near flooded farmlands after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022 .Authorities in Nigeria say they have activated a national response plan for another round of deadly floods blamed mainly on climate change and infrastructure problems. The West African nation's National Emergency Management Agency said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has begun to work based on dire forecasts by seeking air support for search and rescue missions while stockpiling relief materials. (AP Photo, file)
Nigeria triggers national response plan for annual deadly floods; 14 states on alert
Authorities in Nigeria say they have activated a national response plan ahead of what’s expected to be another round of deadly floods blamed mainly on climate change and infrastructure problems.

The vicious heat and rain cycle, worsened by climate change, has contributed to his wheat yield dropping in half.

He is not alone — others in northern areas ripped apart by violence suffer even more. Conflict and climate change are driving a food security crisis in Nigeria, exacerbated by supply disruptions tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. It means people are spending more for food in Africa’s largest economy as it becomes more reliant on imported grain, which is priced in U.S. dollars, and its currency weakens.

Nigeria is trying to become self-sufficient: The government has launched programs to provide loans to farmers and boost domestic grain production. But extreme weather and violence from both gangs and farmers and cattle herders clashing over resources have hindered those efforts. It’s left Nigeria unable to produce enough wheat to bridge a gap in supply of more than 5 million metric tons.

Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse. Ukraine had announced a plan this year to send more wheat to the West African country at expected lower prices, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now, that initiative in doubt.

The Nigerian program providing loans to growers “worked to a reasonable extent, but corruption played a part, as did the failure of farmers to repay the loans as climate change and insecurity undermined their production,” said Idayat Hassan, senior Africa program fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Wheat is one of Nigeria’s most consumed grains, and it imports largely from the U.S., South America and Europe, according to the Trade Data Monitor. Russia was a key source of affordable wheat, but its shipments have dwindled to almost nothing amid the war.

The loan program for growers failed to help increase local wheat yields, so the government has introduced new initiatives to boost how much land is harvested and distribute high-yielding seeds, pesticides and equipment to wheat farmers.

The flour milling industry, which struggles with Nigeria’s weakening currency and high costs like diesel fuel, has also made a deal with farmers to source more wheat locally at competitive prices, potentially encouraging growers to increase production.

With the new efforts, the USDA projects Nigeria’s wheat production to increase 42% in the 2023-2024 trading year over the year before. But the agency warned that “the challenges outweigh the opportunities.”

Besides climate change creating irregular rainfall, extreme heat and dry land, “security challenges across the wheat-producing region restricts farmers’ access to fields,” the USDA said in this year’s Nigeria grain report.

The same problems will also decrease production of rice and corn, the department said.

“Of course, insecurity is affecting our activities because sometimes we can’t go to our farms even if we plant, and some of our colleagues have completely stopped farming, while some of us have reduced the number of our farmlands,” said Sama’ila Zubairu, a wheat farmer in Katsina’s Faskari area ravaged by violence.

Gangs control vast swaths of the north’s rural areas, carrying out killings and abductions for ransom. There also are perennial clashes between farmers and cattle herders competing for land and water.

Zubairu has not seen his land degrade like Salisu, but he said “climate change affects me in two ways: excessive heat and rain patterns, which affect my turnout.”

He harvested enough wheat to fill 20 bags last year and 18 most recently — down from 35 two years ago.

“And I am not alone,” Zubairu said.

Farmers being unable to reach their fields amid the violence triggers “both human security and food security crises,” said Hassan of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Consumers are struggling with food inflation of 24%, with wheat-based staples like bread and pasta nearly doubling in price.

“The price surge has affected me because I have to double the costs of what I normally buy, and I would still not be able to buy enough,” said Chinedu Edeh, cooking gas retailer and installation technician in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. “Pasta has gone from 370 (naira) to 550 per unit.”

He avoided the coarse wheat flour semolina in his last trip to the market and bought cheaper cassava flakes instead.

Last week, President Bola Tinubu released a policy statement on food and agriculture acknowledging rising food costs and declaring “a state of emergency,” with a commitment to include food and water availability in the government’s national security system.

Spokespeople for the president and the ministry of agriculture declined to comment or did not send answers to questions.

The government should “appreciate the full extent of how climate change fuels insecurity and food crisis and localize climate plans so that they affect real people who actually produce food for the country,” Hassan said.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.