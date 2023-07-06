Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama turns 88
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Nigeria triggers national response plan for annual deadly floods; 14 states on alert

By CHINEDU ASADU
 
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government has activated its national response plan ahead of what’s expected to be another round of annual flooding related to climate change, with several states seen as hotspots on alert, authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday.

After last year’s floods that killed more than 600 people, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said it has begun to work ahead of what’s predicted to be another dangerous deluge. The agency has sought air support from the country’s air force and has activated its offices for quick response across the country, spokesman Manzo Ezekiel said.

“As it is, the (flooding) outlook is still very gloomy and we are doing our best to raise awareness and get the various agencies to prepare accordingly,” said Ezekiel.

Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Officials say heavy monsoon rains have lashed across Pakistan, killing a number of people. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Heavy monsoon rains return to Pakistan a year after deadly floods
Heavy monsoon rains are lashing Pakistan and disrupting lives in areas where residents already were struggling to recover from floods last summer that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739.
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers clean up silt and mud along a street in the Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. More than a dozen people have been killed by floods in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, authorities said Wednesday. (Ran Mengjun/Xinhua via AP)
15 killed by floods in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas
Authorities say floods have killed 15 people in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas.
FILE - A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.
A woman on the banks of a strong-flowing stream near Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say seven people have died and another seven are missing after floods in and surrounding area. (AP Photo)
Flooding in South Africa kills 7, and rescue crews are searching for another 7 missing people
Authorities say seven people have died and another seven are missing after floods in and around the South African city of Durban.

The West African nation suffers deadly flooding every year often as a result of ignored environmental guidelines and inadequate infrastructure. However, last year’s floods worsened by unusual rainfalls and the release of excess water from a dam in neighboring Cameroon resulted in record deaths and destroyed more than 340,000 hectares (about 840,158 acres) of land in 33 of the country’s 36 states and the capital city.

Extreme weather conditions worsened by human activities like building on waterways is predicted to cause flooding in several states. Less rainfall is expected than last year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency said.

“As a result of climate change, we’ve been seeing extreme weather events like unusual rainfall (and) unusual heat,” said Ibrahim Wasiu, head of the meteorological agency’s forecasting unit. “Climate change plays a role.”

As many as 14 states are on alert for floods in the coming days, according to a new alert published Wednesday by the Federal Ministry of Environment. It urged the states to take precautionary measures to prevent the loss of lives.

Several states have already experienced flooding this year, including the capital city of Abuja where days of downpour swept away many houses and blocked major roads, prompting authorities to mark hundreds of houses for demolition.

“The most important thing is to put people in a safe disposition,” Ezekiel with the disaster management agency said. “Our focus is to see how people as much as possible will not be affected by the floods.”