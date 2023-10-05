Russia - Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Jon Fosse wins Nobel prize
Syria drone strikes
NYC subway shooter sentenced
World News

Nigeria’s president faces new challenge to election victory as opposition claims he forged diploma

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By CHINEDU ASADU
 
Share

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s main opposition said Thursday it will present new evidence to support its court challenge seeking to overturn this year’s presidential election, saying it can show the declared winner provided faked academic credentials to authorities.

President Bola Tinubu forged a diploma from an American university that he presented to Nigeria’s election commission before the February vote and should be removed from office, first runner-up Atiku Abubakar and his lawyer alleged in a briefing with reporters. They cited records obtained from the university in a U.S. court hearing and shared with The Associated Press.

Abubakar previously has argued Tinubu should not be president because the election commission did not follow due process in announcing the winner and Tinubu was not qualified to run, citing allegations of dual citizenship and of a criminal indictment in the United States.

Tinubu has denied those claims. He did not comment on the new allegation, but his spokesman denied it. “A man cannot forge the academic records he possesses,” Temitope Ajayi, Tinubu’s media aide, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other news
An atheist stands against the sunset sky in a street in Kano, Nigeria Friday, July 14, 2023. Nonbelievers in Nigeria said they perennially have been treated as second-class citizens in the deeply religious country whose 210 million population is almost evenly divided between Christians dominant in the south and Muslims who are the majority in the north. Some nonbelievers say threats and attacks have worsened in the north since the leader of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, Mubarak Bala, was arrested and later jailed for blasphemy. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
An atheist in northern Nigeria was arrested. Then the attacks against the others worsened
Pedestrians cross a busy streets in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. Made up of hundreds of thousands of members, the Nigeria Labor Congress workers association began Tuesday a two-day “warning strike,” in protest of the growing cost of living due to the removal of gas subsidies, threatening to “shut down” Africa’s largest economy if their demands for improved welfare are not met. their second in over a month. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A government shutdown in Nigeria has been averted after unions suspended a labor strike
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - - Security officers look at charred bodies of victims of an illegal refinery explosion in Emohua, Niger Delta Nigeria Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. At least 15 people have been confirmed dead in a fire outbreak after an illegal oil refinery site exploded in Nigeria's Niger Delta region, locals said Tuesday, with the death toll likely much higher with many bodies completely burned. (AP Photo)
A blast at an illegal oil refinery site kills at least 15 in Nigeria, residents say

The challenge is being closely watched by many Nigerians following a divisive election that saw Tinubu win with less than 50% of the votes, a first in Nigeria’s history.

Abubakar is one of three candidates who are in court seeking to void Tinubu’s election victory.

Kalu Kalu, Abubakar’s lawyer, said they are set to present “fresh evidence” in the case pending before Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

“A party at fault cannot be allowed to enjoy the fruit of his illegality,” Kalu said.

No presidential election in Nigeria has ever been voided.

In advancing his court challenge, Abubakar secured an order from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois directing Chicago State University, which Tinubu attended, to release his academic records.

In a transcript of a deposition this week given to AP by Abubakar’s lawyers, and which has not been made available by the court, Caleb Westberg, registrar of the university, confirmed the school “has the original record of Bola Tinubu.” But he said he could not confirm the authenticity of the diploma that the Nigerian leader presented to the election commission indicating he graduated in 1979.

“We’re not qualified to verify whether this document (the diploma) is authentic, given that it is not in our possession,” Westberg said.

Asked to confirm that the school “has no record of issuing” the diploma in question, Westberg responded, “Correct.”

Alexandre de Gramont, who represented Abubakar in U.S. court, said in a statement that the team got “virtually everything we sought” after a “hard-fought battle to obtain the educational records … which Mr. Tinubu’s lawyers vigorously opposed at every step.”

It is not the first time that a Nigerian leader has been accused of forgery. Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu’s predecessor, faced similar allegations though they were never proven to be true.