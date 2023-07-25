Manchin, Tuberville introduce college sports bill to standardize NIL rules, regulate collectives

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

Manchin, Tuberville introduce college sports bill to standardize NIL rules, regulate collectives

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on how the Special Diabetes Program is creating hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes, together with other children with Type 1 diabetes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
2 of 4 | 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on how the Special Diabetes Program is creating hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes, together with other children with Type 1 diabetes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
FILE - Wisconsin's Traevon Jackson dribbles past the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 26, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June 2023 determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE - Wisconsin’s Traevon Jackson dribbles past the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament March 26, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June 2023 determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - The Internal Revenue Service building stands in Washington on March 22, 2013. The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June 2023 determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service building stands in Washington on March 22, 2013. The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June 2023 determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduced a college sports bill Tuesday that would require athletes to disclose how much they money make from name, image and likeness deals, regulate collectives and put restrictions on transferring players.

The bipartisan action is the second to come out of the Senate in the last week. Democrats Cory Booker (N.J.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), along with Republican Jerry Moran (Kan.) put forth a draft bill of potential legislation to standardize NIL rules and provide long-term health care for college athletes.

Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Tuberville (R-Ala.) have been gathering feedback from college sports stakeholders for months.

Other news
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pets his dog Babydog during an announcement for his U.S. Senate campaign, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
West Virginia Gov. Justice running for Manchin’s Senate seat
West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he’s running for Democrat Joe Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024.
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 11, 2023. Justice is set to make an announcement Thursday, April 27, ending speculation about whether he will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
WVa GOP governor to reveal plans amid Senate run speculation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice is set to reveal his 2024 election plans, ending months of speculation about whether he’ll seek the U.S.

“Our bipartisan legislation strikes a balance between protecting the rights of student-athletes and maintaining the integrity of college sports. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to consider this commonsense legislation as a way to level the playing field in college athletics,” Manchin said in a statement.

The Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports Act would establish a regulator to oversee agents and collectives, the booster-funded organizations that provide many NIL deals to college athletes. It would also establish a uniform NIL contract for athletes, create a public website to publish NIL data without revealing names of athletes and require contracts to be disclosed within 30 days.

PASS would require schools to fund some long-term health care for their athletes. It also would regulate transfer rules, requiring athletes to complete three years of academic eligibility before being able to switch schools and immediately compete.

The NCAA loosened transfer rules in recent years to allow all athletes to change schools and be immediately eligible to play —- no questions asked — one time as an undergraduate.

The combination of relaxed transfer rules and the NCAA lifting its ban on athletes being able to monetize their fame has led to an increase in player movement and concerns about NIL being used as an impermissible inducement to both transfers and high school recruits.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads