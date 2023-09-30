Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
Sports

Brandon Nimmo placed on IL by Mets with shoulder injury

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo follows through after hitting a run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo follows through after hitting a run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By JERRY BEACH
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo was placed on the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder on Saturday, ending the season for the New York Mets’ leadoff hitter and center fielder.

Nimmo was injured Thursday night, when he tried making a diving catch or Jorge Soler’s sinking liner to center. An MRI Friday showed no structural damage and the AC joint should heal with a couple weeks of rest.

“Was trying to go down and stabilize with my right arm, and when I went down, the grass was wet and so it kind of slipped out from under me,” Nimmo said before Saturday’s doubleheader against Philadelphia. “I hit the elbow and when I hit the elbow, it jarred my shoulder and just kind of hit it in the wrong spot.”

Nimmo said he could have received a cortisone shot and potentially avoided an IL stint if it was earlier in the season.

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Josh Rojas sits in the dugout after striking out for the final out in a 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, who clinched a playoff spot in the American League, in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A year after ending playoff drought, Mariners left frustrated about falling short
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, hands the ball to manager Dave Roberts during a pitching change in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Kershaw loses for first time since May 21 as Giants beat Dodgers 2-1
Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers (23) hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Ryan Noda and Zack Gelof also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shea Langeliers’ 8th-inning homer sends A’s past Angels 7-3 after Joe Boyle’s no-hit bid broken up

“Nothing serious, but something that takes 10 to 14 days to resolve and we obviously don’t have that time,” Nimmo said.

Nimmo set career highs with 24 homers and 68 RBIs in 152 games while matching his bests in batting average (.274) and doubles (30). The 30-year-old, completing the first year of a $162 million, eight-year deal, has played in 303 of 324 games the last two seasons after playing 206 games from 2019-21.

“I really think that the last two years have been very productive — 150 games-plus for both of them and that’s really hard to find from a center-field position,” Nimmo said.

To replace Nimmo, the Mets recalled catcher Michael Pérez from Triple-A Syracuse.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb