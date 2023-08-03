Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets a boost from hit film

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon

Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets a boost from hit film

FILE - A traveler walks past an advertisement featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita near Tokyo on June 10, 2022. Nintendo reported Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, a 52% increase in net profit for the first fiscal quarter on the back of the success of its Super Mario movie and the new Zelda video game.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

FILE - A traveler walks past an advertisement featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita near Tokyo on June 10, 2022. Nintendo reported Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, a 52% increase in net profit for the first fiscal quarter on the back of the success of its Super Mario movie and the new Zelda video game.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo reported a 52% increase in net profit for the first fiscal quarter on Thursday following the success of its Super Mario movie and the new Zelda video game.

Demand was strong for Nintendo Switch game software, which received a boost from the release earlier this year of the film about the jumping plumber called “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” according to Nintendo Co.

The film has so far drawn more than 168 million people globally, grossing $1.3 billion.

That makes it one of the top-selling animation films on record, second only to “Frozen II,” and the top animation film based on a video game. The “Lion King” 2019 remake, while it uses computer graphics and was an even a bigger hit, isn’t categorized as an animation film.

Other news
A hiring sign is displayed outside of a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Weekly applications for US jobless aid tick up from 5-month low
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment
FILE - Sorelly Restrepo, of Colombia, shields herself from the sunlight in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, July 27, 2023. Across the U.S., many people are living through one of the most brutal summers of their lives and reckoning with the idea that climate change is only going to make matters worse in the coming decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Swaths of the US are living through a brutal summer. It’s a climate wake-up call for many

Also helping lift Nintendo’s results was the popularity of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” game, released in May, the latest in the hit action-adventure series.

The Japanese video game maker’s April-June net profit totaled 181 billion yen ($1.3 billion), up from nearly 119 billion yen a year ago. Quarterly sales surged 50% to 461.3 billion yen ($3.2 billion).

Hardware sales jumped nearly 14% to 3.9 million Nintendo Switch machines, while software sales also grew, increasing 26% to 52 million games sold.

Nintendo also got a healthy boost in revenue from its intellectual property business, exemplified by the Super Mario film but also other royalties.

Nintendo has been pushing the idea of having several Nintendo Switch consoles per household, not just one, with family members each working a machine to play together.

Among the popular games for such playing was “Pikmin 4,” which went on sale last month. That also came in a downloadable version, an area that’s a growing source of income for Nintendo.

Nintendo, based in the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, is planning more games in coming months including “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” set to go on sale in October.

Nintendo kept its full year profit forecast unchanged at a 340 billion yen ($2.4 billion), down 21% on year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama