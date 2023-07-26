FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Japan automaker Nissan reports profit rise despite China stumble, outlines Renault alliance

A Nissan logo is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on July 17, 2023. Nissan and Renault formally redefined its French-Japanese auto alliance to a more equal one in cross-shareholdings, both sides said Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan and Renault have formally redefined their French-Japanese auto alliance into a more equal one in cross-shareholdings, both sides said Wednesday.

The disparity between the holdings has long been a cause of friction in the alliance, set up in 1999. At the start, Nissan, based in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, had been on the verge of bankruptcy.

Under the latest terms, which still need regulatory approval expected by the end of the year, Nissan Motor Co. will invest 600 million euros ($663 million) in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn , left, reacts during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Women’s World Cup rematch pits United States against ailing Dutch squad
The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans.
People watch the skyline as the cross the Debilly bridge near the Eiffel Tower during sunset in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics
Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, is greeted by his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins, right, at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The leaders will discuss trade and investment, security and defense during Albanese's two-day visit. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance means it won’t play a role in Australia’s submarine plans
New Zealand’s commitment to remaining nuclear-free means it won’t play a role in Australia’s defense plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the leaders from both countries said Wednesday.
FILE- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) raises a ballot before voting at a polling station at Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 23, 2023. Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen says he will step down in three weeks as prime minister and hand the position to his oldest son. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will step down in 3 weeks and his son will succeed him
Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen says will step down in three weeks as prime minister and hand the position to his oldest son.

Renault Group and Nissan will retain cross-shareholdings of 15% in each other, and Renault will transfer 28.4% of its Nissan shares into a French trust, so that voting rights of both sides will be capped at 15% of the total, they said in a statement.

“The agreements that have been signed today allow us to step into the next chapter of the alliance,” said Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the alliance.

The deal initially announced earlier this year also calls on the companies to work together on marketing, vehicles and technology in Latin America, India and Europe.

Nissan also announced financial results, which showed that April-June net profit more than doubled to 105.5 billion yen ($753 million). While Nissan’s vehicle sales volume in China declined because of the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, other regions’ sales grew significantly.

The weak yen also helped Nissan’s bottom line. The weak yen generally helps the results of Japanese exporters like Nissan by raising the value of overseas earnings when converted into yen.

Quarterly sales grew 36% to 2.92 trillion yen ($20.8 billion). Nissan lowered its sales forecast for the year through March 2024 to 3.7 million vehicles, down from an earlier projection of 4 million vehicles. The lowered target is still better than the 3.3 million vehicles sold the previous fiscal year.

The maker of the Leaf EV and Infiniti luxury brands still expects fiscal result to hold up because of the boost from a favorable currency exchange rate. Nissan is forecasting 340 billion yen ($2.4 billion) net profit for the fiscal year through March 2024.

It had previously forecast 310 billion yen ($2.2 billion) profit. It earned nearly 222 billion yen the previous fiscal year.

The alliance has had its ups and downs. Carlos Ghosn, sent in by Renault to lead a turnaround at Nissan, was a star executive until his arrest in Japan in late 2018 on various financial misconduct charges.

The alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp., has been eager to put the Ghosn scandal behind it.

Ghosn now lives in Lebanon, after jumping bail in late 2019. He recently filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn, who is wanted in Japan and France, has repeatedly said he is innocent of all charges, which include underreporting income, using investment funds for personal gain and illicit use of company expenses, including overseas homes and a yacht. He says he could not expect a fair trial in Japan. Ghosn has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship.

A hearing date in the case by Lebanon’s prosecution is set for Sept. 18. Ghosn said half the money he is seeking is for damages, while the other half is for compensation including salary, retirement funds and stock options.

Nissan has declined comment.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said the latest move on the alliance is positive for the automakers’ electrification drive.

“With the finalization of the definitive agreements, we have entered the next phase of collaboration with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors in mutually beneficial areas of innovations,” he said.

He also acknowledged China remains a challenge.

“As the business environment in China is changing drastically and competition is becoming fiercer, it will be difficult to rebuild our business overnight,” said Uchida.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama