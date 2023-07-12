The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Police say there’s no sign of crime by BBC presenter who allegedly paid teen for sexual photos

FILE - Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. London police say there's no evidence that a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime. The Metropolitan police issued the statement Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as the wife of Huw Edwards identified him as the presenter. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
FILE - Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. London police say there’s no evidence that a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime. The Metropolitan police issued the statement Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as the wife of Huw Edwards identified him as the presenter. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

By BRIAN MELLEY
 
LONDON (AP) — There’s no evidence a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime, London police said Wednesday as the broadcaster’s wife publicly identified him for the first time as veteran news anchor Huw Edwards.

Metropolitan police said it made its decision after speaking with the alleged victim and that person’s parents. The parents told The Sun newspaper last week that the presenter had been allowed to remain on air after the mother complained to the BBC in May that he paid the youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the person was 17.

As the story topped the news in Britain all week and embroiled the BBC in scandal, speculation swirled about the identify of the presenter. Some of the BBC’s biggest on-air personalities publicly said it wasn’t them and others called on the unnamed presenter to come forward.

Edward’s wife, Vicky Flind, named her husband late Wednesday and said he was hospitalized with serious mental health issues.

After “five extremely difficult days for our family” Flind said she was naming him “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.”

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future,” she said.

Edwards, 61, is one of Britain’s best-known and most authoritative news broadcasters, lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and the face of its election coverage. He led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He’s among the broadcaster’s best-paid stars, with an annual salary of at least 435,000 pounds ($565,000).

The U.K.’s publicly funded national broadcaster had not named Edwards, but said it had suspended a male star over the allegations. The BBC said it will continue its investigation into the matter.

A lawyer representing the young person in question, who was not named, told the BBC earlier this week that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality.” The lawyer said the allegations reported in The Sun were “rubbish.”

Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it is a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement saying no further action would be taken.

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed,” the force said.

Jon Sopel, the former BBC News North America editor, sent his best wishes to Edwards and his family.

“This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life,” Sopel tweeted. “That doesn’t feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect.”